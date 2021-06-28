HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board adopted the 2021-22 proposed budget of just over $16.3 million at its recent meeting.
The spending plan contains a 2-mill tax increase designated for the new auxiliary gymnasium/elementary cafeteria project.
The district expects to receive income totaling $15,800,597 from local, state and federal stipends.
Estimated expenses total $16,375,597.
Millage for real estate will rise to 93.8 to include the 2-mill increase. According to information presented at a previous meeting, each of the mills added will bring $29,000 more into the district’s coffers.
The increase would add approximately $18 per year to the property tax bill of district residents whose home’s median value is $35,000. A home, valued at $50,000 would have a property tax increase of $24 per year.
The board adopted taxes supporting the general fund. They include $5 each Section 679 and 511 per capita taxes; earned income and realty transfer taxes at 1 percent or 0.5 percent in municipalities that collect the tax.