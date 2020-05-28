A Goshen Township man who had been missing since May 17 was found deceased on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in a wooded area east of the 1100-block of Brown Hollow Road in Goshen Township.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers were contacted after the body was discovered at the reported location.
Kenneth McFarland, of the 1200-block of Brown Hollow Road was last seen on Lick Run Road on May 17 around 11 p.m. and was reported missing on May 22.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body found on Wednesday was that of McFarland.
“The cause of death is pending completion of the autopsy,” Shaffer-Snyder said.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.