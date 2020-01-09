LEWISTOWN — A Clearfield teen was killed Wednesday in a crash on U.S. Route 322 in Lewistown, Mifflin County.
Caleb McGee, 19, of Clearfield, was traveling on U.S. Route 322 east shortly after noon when the truck he was driving collided with a Jersey barrier, veered up an embankment and struck a tree.
Mifflin County Coroner Daniel Lynch pronounced McGee dead at the scene.
According to his obituary, McGee was a member of the Community Baptist Church, Curwensville and was a sophomore at Penn State University where he was studying animal science. At Penn State, he was a member of the Penn State Dairy Science Club. McGee had a love of cows, was also a member of the Morrisons Cove Dairy 4-H Club and had shown dairy cows most all of his life.
A Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School graduate, McGee was a member of the band and choir with recognition in several district, regional and state music festivals. He had been a Tenor 2 singer with the All National Choir.
Funeral services will be held at the Community Baptist Church, Curwensville on Sunday at 2 p.m.