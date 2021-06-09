PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School Board members discussed extending the lease for Memorial Field at a recent meeting.
The field was donated to the district in the early 1900s, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina. The district previously leased the field to Douglas Allan Marlow II for one year, opting to forgo a longer five-year term.
The field, located at 100 Lochlomond Rd., was used for football games up until about five years ago, according to Paladina. Games can now be held at the relatively new high school multipurpose field, according to past stories by The Progress.
The upkeep on Memorial Field was costly. Because it is on a floodplain, the area tends to be wet and soggy, Paladina noted.
A resident, Richard Wood, raised questions as to a potential five-year term. The longer time period may impact the district should they need the field in the future, Wood suggested.
Some board members expressed concern over the five-year term.
“I’ll be honest,” said Board President Dana Droll, “I’m not comfortable with five years.”
However, the lease does provide the district with options.
There are contractual provisions that allow the district to use the field for purposes on occasions, according to the solicitor. The lease also has a mechanism to give 90-days written notice should the district seek an out.
The extension of the lease will be voted on at the upcoming board meeting.