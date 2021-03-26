A public meeting was held Thursday to discuss plans for remediating the former Howe’s Leather property in Curwensville. The property is considered a brownfield — meaning its redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential of a hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants.
Several people attended the meeting held at the conference room of the Clearfield County Economic Development Corp, both virtually and in person, to hear details for work on the site’s soil, water and former sludge lagoon.
The property formerly housed a tannery from 1900 until 2004. The site is contaminated with heavy metals co-mingled with petroleum products from two underground storage tanks, removed in 1993 according to information provided at the meeting. It is currently vacant.
In May of 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it had awarded CCEDC a $500,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant to continue cleanup of the property. CCEDC acquired the property in 2014. It signed a buyer-seller agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection that requires the property, when sold, to be utilized for nonresidential purposes and prohibits use of the groundwater for drinking or agricultural purposes.
Dale Skoff Tetra Tech of Pittsburgh, project engineer, reported EPA requires an Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives as part of the award. A draft of the ABCA is available on Clearly Ahead’s website, https:///www.clearlyahead.com/Default.aspx.
He said the goals of the meeting are to provide a background for the property’s conditions, cleanup alternatives considered and the recommended methods.
CCEDC hopes to sell the property, once its cleanup has been completed. Skoff noted CCEDC is currently in discussions with potential buyers. He said it is possible for the larger west parcel of approximately 21 acres to be divided but he recommends the smaller east parcel of 5.5 acres to remain whole because it is where the tannery’s sludge lagoon was located.
Skoff said there have been various projects that have assessed and performed targeted remediation at the property including removing the property’s buildings and tanks and cleaning up spills and releases from the tannery’s operational areas.
“Following a sampling program in 2020, the areas delineated for cleanup based on PADEP Act 2 standards exceedences are a high arsenic soil area in the north central site area and approximately 1/4 acre with contaminated soil area approximately four-feet thick that does not impact the nearby river. A high lead soil contaminated area which is very limited in the western site area and volatile organic compounds soil and groundwater contamination in the vicinity of the former underground gasoline storage tank in the western site. The area is very limited in extent,” Skoff said.
He also noted the West Branch Susquehanna River’s 100-year floodplain extends over the high arsenic and lead areas.
Cleanup alternatives chosen must be likely to meet DEP’s standards and reduce risk, easily implemented and resilient to extreme weather events, Skoff said.
Cleanup for the soil will include a cap placed on the high arsenic area and excavation of the high lead area. Groundwater will cleaned up using a In-Situ Bioremediation — a biological treatment.
The cost for the soil excavation will be $240,000, soil capping of the arsenic contaminated area is $77,000; groundwater remediation is $87,000 and work at the former sludge lagoon site is $35,000.
Skoff said the work, expected to begin in a few months, will be completed by the end of the year. DEP will require the groundwater to be sampled during each of the the four seasons of a year, he said. “DEP will want to see results from several samplings so it knows there is no seasonal contamination,” he explained.
“Upon completion of the EPA Brownfield Cleanup Grant requirements, CCEDC will achieve site cleanup by complying with DEP Act 2 requirements. To maintain future protection of human health and the environment, CCEDC must limit use of the property to non-residential use, prohibit use of the groundwater for drinking or agricultural use and provide appropriate control of the property to limit unauthorized access, illegal dumping or exposure to contamination and comply with all institutional and engineering controls imposed at the site,” Skoff said.