MORRISDALE — Supervisor John Saggese resigned from the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris board as of Friday, June 4, joining a list of those departing from the authority.
The news came with the resignation of Vic Couturiaux and his wife from MATTOM. Saggese noted Couturiaux completed his job without any major problems for about 25 years.
“I disagree wholeheartedly with this situation that is occurring,” Saggese said. “I will not be a part of a new board that replaces dependable people like Vic and his wife with contractors.”
In January, Morris Township Supervisors opted not to reappoint Couturiaux to the board. They recently appointed Mark Rusnak.
“I appreciate the customers and the citizens of Morris Township allowing me to serve them,” Couturiaux said at the meeting. “I truly enjoyed helping them… but under the circus that we’re running under today, there is no way I can stay employed there.”
Supervisor Josiah Jones has been in discussions with Decatur Township over potential support during the transition. Decatur Township could train Secretary Patti Moore on how to pay the bills and send out sewage bills, according to Jones. This, along with any other course of action, would need to be approved by the board, Jones noted.
“We were just preparing in case this happens, because we have to have something in place,” Jones said.
The board is having a special meeting on Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m., according to Chairman Jim Hummel.
Jones attended the most recent board meeting to discuss expanding sewage coverage. He received approval to approach the Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation in search of funding.