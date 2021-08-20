FLINTON — Glendale School Board unanimously adopted the district’s Health and Safety Plan.
At Tuesday’s meeting directors authorized some more specific information be added to the document now that the 2021-22 school year will soon be underway.
The plan is a guide that will direct the return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year. The American Rescue Plan Act requires schools and local education agencies that receive funding under the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to develop and make publicly available a Health and Safety Plan.
Health and Safety Plans must address how the health and safety of students, educators, and other staff will be maintained.
Glendale’s first student day is Wednesday, Aug. 25.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said, “The main goal of the approved plan is the health and safety of students and staff while conducting in-person instruction.”
Masks for students and staff are optional at this time in the school buildings but DiSabato said in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the state departments of health and education, the district is recommending students and staff wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Face coverings are required for students riding school buses and vans. Federal law requires riders to wear masks on all public transportation including school buses.
DiSabato said the district is hoping to provide options for students and staff who still need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. “The district is exploring the possibility of offering a vaccination clinic in partnership with the Glendale Area Medical Association in the near future. More information about the proposed clinic will be announced as it is becomes available,” he said.