MARIE R. CORDIANO
ERIE –Marie R. Cordiano, 85, of Erie and formerly of Clearfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay.
She was born in Patterson, N.J. on Jan. 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Philip and Mary Looss Dahlen.
Marie was a graduate of St. Lukes High School and Paterson General X-Ray Program.
She was a former member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. She had been involved in the Rosary and Altar Society as well as many volunteer positions. Marie also volunteered at Clearfield Hospital.
Marie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick G. Cordiano in 2020; a daughter, Donna Cordiano Hannick in 2019; and a son-in-law, John Hannick.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Cordiano Paterniti (Charles); three granddaughters, Angela Paterniti Shaner (Donald) of Erie, Lisa Exley (Brandon) of Erie and Emily Burns (James) of Fairview; two grandsons, John D. Hannick (Elizabeth) of New York and Mark Hannick (Krystal) of Harrisburg; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 W. 26th St., Erie on Friday, April 30, from 5-7 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut St., Erie, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 9 a.m. Interment to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 224, Erie, PA 16501 or to St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 212 S. Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Send condolences at www.BurtonQuinnScott.com