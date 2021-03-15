PHILIPSBURG — Rockview-based state police have charged a Nevada man after he drove his rented Jeep into Cold Stream Dam on Friday morning.
Michael Rebo, 49, of Las Vegas, Nev., had DUI-related charges filed by state police at Centre County Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
Rebo is charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, and summary offenses of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and trespass by motor vehicle. He is currently incarcerated in Centre County Jail unable to post $6,000 cash bail, according to online court documents.
On Friday around 4 a.m., Rebo allegedly drove a rented 2020 Jeep across the dike area of Cold Stream Dam, over a small bridge and through the railing, falling 25 feet into the spillway. When emergency responders attempted to extricate him from the vehicle, Rebo allegedly refused to leave the vehicle and tried to drive it out of the water. When troopers arrived, Rebo cooperated and was later taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for observation.
According the police report, an on scene investigation revealed the operator to be under the influence of alcohol.