SANDY RIDGE — A one car crash on state Route 350 between Philipsburg and Bald Eagle near Rush Township claimed the life of a Tyrone man on Monday evening.
Terry Bartos, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene by Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers as the result of positional asphyxia. Sayers ruled the cause of death as accidental.
Bartos’ vehicle hit a utility pole before going into an embankment. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Both lanes of the Tyrone Pike/SR 350 were shut down and traffic was detoured in between the two communities from the time of the crash until early Tuesday morning, according to Rockview-based State Police.
Emergency responders from Centre and Blair counties responded to the scene.