Man homeless after fire destroys West Decatur home

WEST DECATUR — One man is homeless after his Boggs Township home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
According to Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Harris, about 40 volunteer firefighters from nine companies were on scene for about two hours at a single family residence located at 3880 Old Erie Pike, West Decatur.
Samuel Dixon is the owner and the only occupant of the structure.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. It is under investigation by Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. and the State Police Fire Marshal.
The structure was deemed a total loss, but no damage estimate was immediately available. The structure was insured.
Assisting Philipsburg firefighters and fire police on scene were volunteers from Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept., Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., BJW Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, and Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co.
Alpha Fire Co. of State College transferred to Philipsburg and Port Matilda Vol. Fire Co. transferred to Columbia in Osceola Mills.
Emergency responders from Moshannon Valley EMS were on scene and rehabilitated 14 firefighters. At one point while battling the fire, firefighters were instructed to vacate the structure due to hazardous conditions.