Man crashes car after police chase

HAWK RUN — A man was flown to a local trauma center late Tuesday evening after an attempt to flee police resulted in a crash.
Rockview-based state police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Morris Township but the driver, Joseph Trotman, 37, of Hawk Run, failed to stop. Police initially had been attempting to stop Trotman in Centre County and the chase led to Morris Township.
Trotman crashed his vehicle into a log trailer at the 200-block of Empire Road. Trotman was flown by Geisinger Life Flight to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries.
According to the police report, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
In a related incident, Elizabeth Taylor, 53, of Hawk Run was charged by police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after she allegedly refused to leave the immediate crash scene and began to argue with first responders.
Assisting troopers on scene was Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Clearfield-based state police.