CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District’s music department is reviving an old-fashioned practice that will allow its high school and elementary band and choir students to offer in-person concerts.
Concerts on the Lawn will begin Saturday, May 8 on the front lawn in front of Curwensville Area High School, 650 Beech St., Curwensville.
Three concerts will be presented throughout the month of May. They include the junior-senior high school band on Saturday, May 8, at 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m.
The concert for the beginner band, intermediate band and elementary choir is Saturday, May 15 at 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.
The junior-senior high choir’s concert is Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
Those attending the concert are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and be socially distanced in small groups.
Band Director Robert Pennington said students are very excited to stage live performances.
“We weren’t able to have our Christmas concert in person. Our students missed being able to present band and choir concerts in a traditional sense. Everything earlier in the school year was virtual. We thought this way, everyone would be able to come and watch us make music at a live performance. We have wanted to get back to that but have to do it in a way that is a little different than our traditional performance to allow everyone to be safe,” Pennington said.
He and the district’s two other music instructors — Jacob Mandell and Elizabeth Heckman — did some brainstorming about how they could offer live concerts yet meet COVID-19 restrictions and came up with concerts on the school lawn.
“It should be a good time. It will be like any other school concert except that we will be outdoors instead of indoors in the auditorium. We are really glad, especially for our senior students, that we are able to do this,” Pennington said.