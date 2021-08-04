Putting on shows for friends, Lee Germain gained an interest in magic as a small child. The interest faded as he entered his teens. But, at the age of 23, it only took one trick to recapture his attention.
“A gentleman showed me how to vanish a cigarette,” Germain remembers, “and I was bit all over again. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Now in his seventies, Germain is performing for crowds at the Clearfield County Fair. Lee Germain and Judi have shows at the Expo II Plaza throughout the week.
“This is our first time (at the Clearfield Fair),” Germain stated. “We’re so glad they invited us up here this year.”
The area holds special value to Germain. His mother briefly lived at a nearby farm. When the act arrived, Germain felt warmly welcomed to Clearfield.
“We got in on Saturday, and the people here are just so friendly and nice,” Germain stated.
Observers can expect twists to classic tricks throughout the show. The magician’s wand, for example, isn’t the standard black-and-white stick. Even age-old classics, such as the rabbit pulled out of the hat, have a story and unique approach incorporated into the show.
Germain began the show by testing the mathematical capabilities of Clearfield County. How many pieces of paper are there if one sheet is torn, Germain asked a crowd. Those on the bleachers and fair-goers who stopped their wanderings to watch responded. The magician ripped the paper.
The math test continued until Germain held paper shreds. After using the magic word — supercalifragilisticexpialidocious — a long, colorful strand appeared from the paper’s remains.
People may have the opportunity to take to the makeshift stage at the Expo II Plaza. Germain used two volunteers during the magic show.
Humor is integrated into the act. Germain noted he has always enjoyed helping people forget their troubles and take a break from the daily pressures of life.
“People need to laugh, especially now, but they always do,” Germain said. “I’ve had people send me videos that they have done of our show and thanked us because they were feeling so down that day, and it just helped to boost them up.”
The show is scheduled at the Expo II Plaza for Thursday at 3 and 5:30 p.m., Friday at 1:30, 5 and 7 p.m., and Saturday at 12:30, 4 and 9 p.m.