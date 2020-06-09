The Clearfield Community Pool opened on what could be deemed as a perfect day for swimming.
With temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s, the popular swimming pool saw numerous folks looking for fun and heat relief after an unprecedented spring that consisted of school and business closures, masks and social distancing as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, the Clearfield Swimming Pool Association had targeted June 13 for its reopening but they decided to try to push up the date.
“When we saw those 90 degree days coming on the calendar we decided to get it opened up if we could,” President Brian Marshall of the Clearfield Swimming Pool Association said. “With a lot of hard work and a lot of hours we were able to get it in a position where we were able to get it opened up today.”
Marshall said the state went to the green phase quicker than they expected. He said they would have liked to have reopened earlier but it is expensive to have the pool filled and treated with chemicals — as they didn’t want to be in that position for an extended period of time and not be open for business.
Marshall said it wasn’t any more difficult to get the pool ready during the COVID-19 emergency because workers don’t have to be in close proximity with each other. He said the biggest issue was the uncertainty of whether the pool would be able to open and when it could reopen.
“We are definitely happy to be able to serve the public this year and we are hoping they will come out and support us,” Marshall said.
CSPA Treasurer Becky Johnson said people are excited about the reopening and were lined up outside yesterday at 12:15 p.m. for the 1 p.m. opening. She said she didn’t hear one complaint about the new COVID-19 rules and said people are just happy that the pool is open.
With Clearfield County being in the green phase of reopening, new policies were recently adopted by the pool’s board of directors at a special meeting held June 2.
- All persons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when entering and exiting the front gate of the pool facility, as well as when at the concession stand, to protect our pool staff members.
- Lounge chairs, Adirondack chairs, picnic tables and benches will not be available for use this year. You may bring your own chair, which you must take home with you. Any chairs left will be discarded in the trash daily.
- Members must show membership card to front gate staff at each visit. If you do not have your membership card, you will not be admitted without paying the daily admission fee. This year, pool personnel, rather than patrons, will record the names on the daily register.
- All patrons are expected to come and leave dressed in their swimwear. Changing rooms will not be available for use, and changing in the restrooms is prohibited. Showers will not be available for use.
- Facility capacity may be limited on busy days. As we approach this capacity, we will turn away non-members before members; however, we cannot guarantee that members will be admitted on the busiest days. By the terms of the grant that we received from the state of Pennsylvania for the pool renovations completed in 2014, we are not permitted to be a member-only facility.
- Limitations may be placed on the use of the kids’ pool to lower the number of users in an effort to promote social distancing.
The Clearfield Community Pool is now open for the season from 1 to 8 p.m. daily. Memberships are available at preseason rates Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the pool office in the parking lot of the pool, 415 Polk St., Clearfield. The preseason rate is $175 per family, up to five members, additional family members can be added for an additional cost. Membership rates increase after June 19.
Daily admission rates are $8 for adults and $7 for children.
Johnson noted that the Community Pool is one of the few public pools owned and operated by a 501c(3) non-profit organization, is not affiliated by the government, and they are holding a blueberry sale fundraiser. The cost is $28 for a 10-pound bag of blueberries. You can call Mary Walker at 765-6817 by June 24 to place an order.