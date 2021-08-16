Yesterday I was tired of grilling. I know what you’re thinking — who could be tired of that — but I was. I just couldn’t think about one more grilled piece of chicken, steak or pork chop.
Most Sundays I try to have a cooked meal. Food served on real plates that we actually sit at the table and consume leisurely instead of either gulping it down as we’re running out the door or grabbing something out of the refrigerator and eating it in front of the television.
Since it’s been so hot, most of our Sunday meals have been cooked on the grill. But yesterday I wanted something more traditional on our dinner plates. However, I thought it is still too warm and muggy yet to turn on the oven.
That’s when I remembered a recipe that I recently found for Meat Cakes. These meaty morsels are made with ground beef and ingredients that remind me of meatloaf. My husband is always up for meatloaf so I thought this recipe would suit him, too.
These were very simple to prepare and cooked up in about 20 minutes. I would think they would also lend themselves well to some personalization. Most things that you like about meatloaf could be added to these, some bacon pieces, diced green pepper, sliced mushrooms or shredded cheese in the middle would all be good here, either added to the meat cake recipe or the gravy.
I served these with mashed potatoes because the recipe includes gravy and tossed salad, but some steamed green beans or another favorite vegetables would also be good alongside them.
I made my meat cakes into quarter pound rounds, meaning I made my pound of ground beef into four cakes. The recipe’s instructions called for it to be made into eight burgers.
Meat Cakes
1 pound lean ground beef
1 large egg
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon season salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 medium onion, peeled and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups beef broth
In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, egg, bread crumbs, season salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce. Form meat mixture into four patties.
In a non-stick skillet or a skillet that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray, over medium-high heat, brown the meat cakes on each side. Remove from the pan and add the onion slices to the pan and cook until they are beginning to wilt and become translucent.
Sprinkle the flour into the pan and cook, scraping any beef and onion bits off the bottom. Gradually stir in the beef broth. Season with the black pepper. Return the meat cakes to the pan and simmer for 15 minutes or until the gravy has thickened and the onions are softened.