As the primary election draws near, registered voters in Clearfield County are overwhelming the county’s election office with mail-in ballots.
Voters are able to vote in person, or new this year — vote by mail regardless of reason.
Act 77 of 2019 signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf gave Pennsylvanians the option of voting by convenient and secure mail-in ballots without having to provide an excuse.
Absentee ballots are for voters who know they will not be available to vote at their precinct on election day, or who have a physical condition that prevents them from voting in person. Mail-in ballots are issued to voters who do not qualify for an absentee ballot but still want to vote by mail.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said her office has almost 5,000 mail-in ballots received already for the June 2 primary.
“This amount is unprecedented for any election, let alone a presidential primary,” Graham said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “The highest number of mail-in ballots we have ever had was 2,700.”
As of Wednesday, 2,369 Democrat applications had been received and 2,266 Republican applications for mail-in ballots had been received.
“The county commissioners and even the chief clerk are helping us, because there are so many,” Graham said. And she expects more before the May 26 deadline.
Applications for mail-in ballots are due in Graham’s office by May 26 by 5 p.m. Ballots have to returned to the election office by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks do not count, Graham said.
Graham said social media posts reflecting incorrect information is causing her office some problems.
She said some people have signed up (for mail-in ballots) and sent their ballot in, and then are viewing false information posted on the Internet and trying to change their minds.
“You can’t have second chance voting,” Graham said. “The information is false. We are working our hardest to make sure we are having fair, secure and private elections. There is a lot of work that goes into this.”
Graham said none of the mail-in ballots go to the state offices in Harrisburg, nor do they go to Washington, D.C. The ballots stay with the county election office and they don’t leave the office. Graham said her office has to canvas them and count them. The ballots are not opened until election day and will be counted that day.
“It’s disheartening,” Graham said. “People are saying the election office is dishonest. I assure everyone, your mail-in ballots are not going into the trash.”
Voters who requested to become a permanent mail-in voter will receive a ballot for both spring and fall. In February 2021, the county will automatically send another application to those people for that year.
Despite the large number of voters choosing the mail-in ballot option, the county will still open all 70 voting precincts and staff each one with a minimum of five poll workers. Larger precincts need more workers.
Every precinct receives a list of registered voters. That list designates which voters in that precinct are voting by mail, Graham said.
“If you request an absentee or mail-in ballot and do not return it, you can go to the polls — but you have to sign an affidavit and the reason why you are voting in person,” Graham said. She added that phone calls will also have to be made to the election office to verify that a mail-in ballot has not been received by that person.
“Voting in person after being issued a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot will cause a huge delay,” Graham said.
If you vote by mail or absentee and return the ballot, you are not eligible to go to the polls to vote.
“We can assure you that every single vote will be counted,” Graham said.