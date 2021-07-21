MAHAFFEY — In an effort to curb ongoing vandalism at Scout Community Park, Mahaffey Borough Council recently authorized offering a reward for the apprehension of those responsible.
Secretary Sally Long reported members approved giving $500 as compensation to those whose information leads to an arrest and conviction of those who are destroying the park.
“Lately there has been considerable damage to the ball field dugouts as well as the gazebo,” Long said.
Council said in May they would have to close the park’s basketball court if those using it did not clean up their garbage and requested those using the park to remove their trash when they are done using the park and to keep the park clean.
Council also reported the Mahaffey Playground Association will sponsor a cleanup day on Saturday, July 31. Residents are asked to participate.
Residents were also reminded if they wish to rent the park for personal events they must provide their own insurance coverage.
Code Enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley reported he has obtained tickets to cite those who are not obeying borough ordinances.
He also informed council a gate has been installed closing Sunderland Lane. Council said this is a borough street and if someone is interested in closing it, they must come to council and follow the proper procedures to close the street, Long said.