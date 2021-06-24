MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council met recently. The following is highlights from the meeting as reported by Secretary Sally Long.
David E. “Eddie” Miller was given the oath of office for council by Mayor Robert Summers. Miller was appointed to fill the council seat due to the death of Councilman John Bracken.
Scott Kephart from Burnside attended the meeting to introduce himself as the new president of the Mahaffey Playground Association. Kephart said he wants to work with the borough to care for and maintain Scout Community Park as well as get kids involved with ball teams. Kephart said the association is working on having a basket raffle and softball tournament at the end of August to raise funds for the park.
Council also gave Kephart permission to remove a split tree at the park near the basketball court.
Long reported she has been completing the application for the borough to receive an allocation of up to $36,843 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are eligible to be used for public health expenditures, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Council approved contracts with Bell Township to have the township’s boom-mower clear brush on Doe Ally at a rate of $750, grade and roll all of the borough’s dirt roads including stone on East Pine Street.
A committee of Frank Sherwood, Tom Beatty and Francis Ruffley was appointed by council to explore the purchase of borough truck. They are to look at options for both new and used vehicles and report their findings back to council at a future meeting.
Code Enforcement Officer Ruffley reported he had the residents on Railroad Street and Panther Alley clean up their properties. He also reported speaking with Hugill Sanitation about placing a dumpster on Sheffield Street for those residents to clean up their properties.