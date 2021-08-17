MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council discussed the closing of Sunderland Lane at its recent meeting.
Secretary Sally Long reported Resident Darron Young attended the meeting to report he has installed gates on the entrance to the road to keep recreational vehicles.
Council members expressed concern at the July meeting over the gates, noting the road is borough-owned and cannot be blocked at any time.
Young told council deeds to his properties do not show a borough road and that he had obtained deeds dating back through the 1950s and none of them show road known as Sunderland Lane, Long said
Young asked whether there was indeed a borough road and if so he will look into having it included in his deed.
Long said if if the road is not owned by the borough, it will not be responsible for providing winter maintenance on Sunderland Lane.
Council also reported it received a payment of $18,422 which is half of the American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the borough by the federal government.
Councilmen Tom Beatty and Gary Brink will be attending the environmentally sensitive maintenance training in September. The training required by the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel grant program.
Council approved having brake repairs done to the borough truck.
Code Enforcement Officer Francis Ruffley told members that he is making progress with the clean up of a trailer and property on Church Street.
Council President Gale Sherwood reported she recently participated in the clean up day at Scout Community Park and Mahaffey Playground Association is making plans to host Mahaffey Days and a softball tournament.