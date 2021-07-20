MAHAFFEY — After years of attempting to get a burned structure cleaned up by the property’s owner, Mahaffey Borough Council is seeking assistance from the Clearfield County Revitalization Authority.
At council’s meeting on Monday, borough Solicitor John Sobel reported authority Chairwoman Lisa Kovalick has developed a plan to acquire the property at 346 E. Main St. and have the remains of the blighted structure taken down.
A rental home on the property burned in January 2019. The cause was determined to be arson by the state police fire marshal. One of the home’s tenants, Ronald Kevin Zak, pleaded guilty to arson in April 2019 and was sentenced to serve 15 months to four years in state prison.
Sobel reported the property is part of the lineup in the county’s tax sale in September. Kovalick told him the authority plans to purchase the property and then clean it up. The authority will then offer the lot for sale. He said the turnaround time is approximately four months.
Sobel told council this will be the quickest way to move on the property but noted there is a possibility the owner would pay the property taxes prior to the sale taking place. If that happens, council could consider either attaching the owners assets to pay the costs associated with demolishing the structure and improving the property. Council could also condemn the structure for safety reasons which will allow the authority to demolish the structure and offer the lot for sale.
In August 2019, District Magisterial Judge James Glass found the company guilty and fined it $600 for failing to demolish the remnants of the burned out structure, clean up the property and mow the grass. He also ordered it to pay $4,000 to the borough for costs it incurred associated with the property.
No representative from JSJ attended the August hearing and Glass reported he found the company guilty for not appearing at the trial.