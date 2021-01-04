MADERA — A local woman is facing involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and other related charges stemming from a one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a two-year-old girl in September.
Jacqueline M. Lidgett, 55, of Madera, was charged at District Judge James Glass’ office in Houtzdale by Clearfield-based state police with involuntary manslaughter, endangering welfare of children, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle by DUI — all felonies; recklessly endangering another person and DUI of a controlled substance — both misdemeanors; and several summary traffic-related offenses including safety restraints violations for a child under the age of 4.
According to police, the Lidgett vehicle, a 2008 Jeep Liberty, was traveling south on the 400-block of Banion Road near Jimmie’s Curve in Bigler Township when for unknown reasons, the driver drove off the right side of the road and down an embankment, striking multiple trees before overturning onto the driver’s side and coming to an uncontrolled final rest.
The criminal complaint states that when troopers arrived on scene, Lidgett had already been transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of her injuries. Penny A. J. Rodriguez, 33 months, was already determined to be deceased upon state police arrival.
The day after the crash, police interviewed Lidgett by telephone while she was still an inpatient at UPMC Altoona. Lidgett told police that all she remembered about the crash was swerving to miss something in the roadway, but did not remember what it was.
On Sept. 23, police viewed photos taken from security cameras at Reams Mobile Repair located at the 600-block of Banion Road, which was located in the vicinity of the crash scene. Photos revealed a black vehicle similar to Lidgett’s pass the business on Sept. 21 at 4:36 p.m. PSP were contacted by Clearfield County 911 the same day at 4:47 p.m. to report the crash. The photos showed the driver of the vehicle appearing slumped over the steering wheel and the vehicle was traveling over the fog line.
Police then requested UPMC Altoona save medical blood that had been taken from Lidgett upon arrival from the scene of the crash.
Police interviewed Lidgett at the Woodland barracks on Nov. 25. She told police she had no memory of the events leading up to the crash, stating the last thing she recalled was turning left onto Banion Road (state Route 453) and passing the Madera Moose and then being upside down.
Police asked Lidgett if she had ingested anything that would impair her ability to operate a motor vehicle, and she said no. Lidgett also agreed to release her medical records to police from UPMC Altoona.
Troopers were then able to take custody of the blood that was collected the day of the crash.
According to the complaint, Lidgett’s medical papers showed Lidgett’s urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine. The blood samples tested positive for the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, nortriptyline, O-desmethylvenlaxifine, lamotrigine, and diphenhydramine.
As of Monday, Lidgett had not yet been arraigned. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in front of District Judge James Glass on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.