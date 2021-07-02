MADERA — Madera Family Day will enter its third year of fun festivities next Saturday, according to organizer Rebecca Luzier.
The event begins on July 10 at 1 p.m. and runs until dark, Luzier noted. The event occurs between the Madera Firehall, located at 2720 Main St., and the park. Fireworks take place at the ballpark.
The Madera Vol. Fire Co. is providing a chicken dinner. Visitors can pick up a meal for $8 after 3 p.m., according to Luzier. The meal includes chicken, baked beans, a roll and pierogies. All proceeds will go toward next year’s Madera Family Day.
There will be three inflatables for children to jump and play on, Luzier noted. The organizer works with K n B’s Inflatables Please to rent the kid-friendly structures.
The organizer hopes the event will help spread awareness of all Bigler Township has to offer. The Bigler Township Regional Police Officer will be present, allowing kids to see the police car. The Child Advocacy Center will also be at the event.
“For such a small community, we have a lot of resources,” Luzier stated. “We really want families in our area to understand what’s available and to know when help is there that they don’t have to be afraid.”
The organizer is currently seeking volunteers for the event. She needs people to supervise the inflatables, a dunk tank attendant and people to help keep the area clean. Anyone wanting to volunteer can reach out through the organization’s Facebook page or contact Luzier at (814) 378-8744.
People can help support next year’s event by buying chances on different items, including a power wheels side-by-side, four piece patio set, 10-foot fishing kayak, 22-foot Blackstone grill and tile top gas fire pit. The cost is $5 per chance. Tickets will be available until sold out.
Luzier started the event to allow the community to come together.
“We had been getting really excited about some of the things that we saw happening in our town. Some of the life that was coming back a few years ago,” said Luzier. “We wanted to find a way to celebrate just what was going on.”
Her husband, Tyler Luzier, acts as the accountant behind the event.
Rebecca Luzier reminisced about the event’s first year, which even had a skit about the township’s history. Last year, when the pandemic was in full swing, the event was smaller.
“It was a lot smaller scale, as was everything last year, but it was a good time,” Luzier said. “This year, we’re looking to go back to the first year and have everything we had then.”