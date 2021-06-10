MADERA — Roy McGarvey Jr. played with firecrackers as a kid. Now, he provides a firework display for people of all ages to enjoy.
For years, he has been spearheading the firework display for Madera Family Day. Fireworks, explosive, loud and bright, attracted the military man.
“When I was in the military, I was demolitions,” McGarvey said. “I just like that type of thing.”
Over the years, he’s learned the ins and outs of executing a fireworks display through trial and error. When planning the event, timing is everything. Some fuses burn at 20-feet in four seconds. Others may burn at a foot per second. McGarvey and his team must decide what to use and when.
McGarvey started out alone, but a small team developed over time. The crew this year consists of family and a few close friends.
The best place to watch the display will be in the ballpark field, according to McGarvey. Taking a place in the field will allow viewers to catch all elements of the event, including the displays at ground level. The fireworks will start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, according to McGarvey.
“If you’re not in the field, you’re not going to see the stuff that’s going on the ground,” McGarvey said.
This Father’s Day, McGarvey will travel to Ohio to pick up the fireworks. This year, about $5,000 will go into the display. Fireworks aren’t the only items McGarvey is picking up.
Phantom Fireworks also throws in various promotional items to hand out at the event.
“Phantom has been really good,” McGarvey stated. “They helped me out with some promotional stuff that we’re going to have at the park to give away to kids.
In the fireworks business, relationships often develop with regulars, such as McGarvey, according to Phantom Fireworks Vice President William Weimer.
The company is happy to help customers purchasing with the community in mind, Weimer noted. Items in the past have included shirts, water bottles, stickers, banners and more.
“We’re a family business,” Weimer said. “We want the people who use our products to use them safely, so they can have a fun time. If we can be a little extra help and we happen to have these kinds of items available, we’re happy to provide them.”