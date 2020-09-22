MADERA — A one-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a two-year-old girl from Philipsburg.
Penny A. J. Rodriguez, 33 months, was pronounced dead by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder at the scene of a crash that occurred Monday around 5 p.m.
According to Clearfield-based state police, the vehicle Rodriguez was riding in was traveling south on Banion Road near Jimmie’s Curve in Bigler Township when for unknown reasons, the driver drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and striking multiple trees before overturning onto the driver’s side and coming to an uncontrolled final rest.
The driver, a 54-year-old female, suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Police did not provide the name of the driver in the report.
State Route 453 was closed for several hours Monday evening.
Police were assisted on scene by emergency responders by Madera Vol. Fire Co., Fire Police and EMS as well as the state Department of Transportation.
The full obituary for Penny Rodriguez can be found on page A5.