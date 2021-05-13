Plans are moving along for the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carver’s Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The event is part of the More in May event that also includes the annual Groundhog Wine Festival and a food truck and craft show event.
Admission is free to the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carver’s Festival and the food truck and craft show festival. The Groundhog Wine Festival which will be held on the track in front of the grand stand requires a paid admission ticket.
Director Josiah Jones provided a report at Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting.
“We are ready for this event,” Jones said.
He said there is a full schedule of carvers who will be wielding chainsaws used to fashion imaginative and inventive pieces of art during the event plus a few artisans on a waiting list in the event of a cancellation.
Jones reported he is very thankful to Legacy Resources for providing the 44 white pine logs the carvers will use.
The Lumberjack Festival’s hours on May 22 will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An auction featuring items crafted during the festival will be held at 3 p.m on May 23.
Jones said at a previous meeting he is working with both Kenn Starr, coordinator of the Groundhog Wine Festival, and Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom, who is setting up the food truck festival and the craft fair. The three want to to offer a cohesive event.
“We are pulling together to offer visitors a really nice event with lots of things to see,” Jones said.
For additional information about the event is available at the website, www.lumberjackcarving.com or Visit Clearfield County’s Facebook page.
Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority sponsored an inaugural Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival in June 2020. Last year’s festival featured four chainsaw-wielding artisans and was held on the lot adjacent to the VCC office beside Rural King.