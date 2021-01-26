MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council discussed reports of loose dogs at Monday’s rescheduled meeting.
Mayor Robert Summers reported he has received a number of complaints concerning dogs running loose in the borough.
Summers told council he has been in contact with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Enforcement about the situation.
In other business, Emergency Management Coordinator Francis Ruffley told council he is receiving calls from residents concerning the availability of COVID-19 vaccination and locations in the county where shots are being given.
Council is going to research whether the flashing warning lights along state and federal roads are required, and if they are, whether there would be grant funding available to pay for a solar power system to operate the lights.
Members reappointed Ed Depp to another five-year term on the Mahaffey Borough Municipal Authority.
Council also approved setting the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the municipal building as the date, time and location for monthly business meetings.
John Sobel was also retained as the borough’s solicitor; CNB Bank as depository; and named employees as Secretary/Treasurer Sally Long at an annual salary of $4,000 and Dan Wright, Frank Sherwood and Tom Beatty at $10 per hour.
Council also reported there will be four positions open for the upcoming election and urged residents to consider running for one of the seats.