WEST DECATUR — After a few minor hiccups, Boggs Township has appointed a new supervisor.
Greg Minarchick recently resigned as supervisor, leaving a position open. At the Boggs Township Vacancy Board meeting, Joe Lonjin was appointed supervisor.
“He’s a pretty smart guy and wants to help the township,” said Vacancy Board Chairman Dave Harris.
Lonjin’s experience will be an asset to the township, Harris noted.
Lonjin, a lifelong resident of the township, works as a consultant. With a background in maintenance and asset management, he hopes to help the township create a long term plan for assets, such as roads.
He was also previously in the military and worked at Penn State for many years before consulting.
The July Boggs Township monthly meeting was cancelled for lack of quorum, which is the minimum number of members required to conduct business. In this case, two supervisors were needed to fulfill a quorum.
The regular meeting was rescheduled for Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
At an earlier meeting in June, Supervisor Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson made a motion to appoint Lonjin to the position. However, this was not seconded.
Lonjin is happy for the opportunity to get more involved in township affairs.
“I’m glad to finally make it to this point. It’s something that I had talked with this group (about) before,” said Lonjin. “I’m ready to give back.”