Voters in Clearfield County who hadn’t already mailed in their ballot showed up in droves for yesterday’s general election. Many stood in long lines — some more than an hour — under sunny skies as they waited their turn.
In Hyde, long lines were still being reported less than hour before the polls were to close at 8 p.m. Voter No. 840 emerged from the Hyde Vol. Fire Co. fire hall at 7:40 p.m. and said he waited more than 1.5 hours for his turn to cast his ballot.
There are 49,714 county residents registered to vote — 28,517 are Republican, 15,493 are Democrat and the remainder represent other parties. Of those voters, nearly 10,000 of those voters had requested mail-in or absentee ballots, and nearly 8,000 had already been returned to the Clearfield County Election Office on Friday, Oct. 30.
Former Clearfield County Commissioner Mark McCracken said he waited in line for over an hour to vote at the Hyde Fire Hall.
McCracken said he arrived at the fire hall at 11:41 a.m. and left at 12:48 p.m.
Although it was a little chilly, McCracken said the mood in the line was pleasant and he had some nice conversations with people in line.
“I didn’t hear one person mention politics,” McCracken said.
He said they talked about topics such as their children, school and Penn State football.
He said the voting itself went smoothly and the poll workers seemed to be getting people through the line as quickly as possible.
He also said he didn’t have any problems with the paper ballot system.
At Morris Township’s 2nd Precinct, there were 183 votes cast as of 3 p.m. The precinct covers the Hawk Run area and dips into Munson. Nearby but dipping into Centre County, Philipsburg Borough’s 1st Ward saw 280 voters as of 3:15 p.m., according to Judge of Elections Jean Lloyd.
“We were very busy this morning,” Lloyd said, stating it’s been a relatively normal turnout for a presidential election.
Lloyd said after the influx of voters early in the morning, it had gotten slower up to 3:15 p.m. Lloyd also mentioned things had gone smoothly up until that point, as there were many COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.
“Everyone has been very nice today,” Lloyd said.
It was reported that voter No. 299 had exited Clearfield Borough’s First Ward polling site at the Clearfield Driving Park at 2:35 p.m. There were no lines at the First or Third Ward poll sites or the precinct located at the agriculture building, but a long line was reported at the Lawrence Township Plympton precinct also located at the Driving Park throughout the afternoon.
Voter No. 316 exited the Glen Richey Firehall at 4:14 p.m. At Glen Richey, there was no waiting.