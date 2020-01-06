Joshua Baughman, 16, of Clearfield, stunned veteran cake bakers in Harrisburg over the weekend when his Reese’s Chocolate Cake with peanut butter icing took top honors at the chocolate cake competition held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Baughman, a sophomore at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, is an admitted hobby baker who took top honors with the same cake recipe in the contest held at the 2019 Clearfield County Fair. The winner of the county fair contest earned the right to compete at the state level.
“I was very surprised,” Baughman said of his big win. “I was surprised to win at the Clearfield County Fair, but I was even more surprised to win at the Farm Show.”
The 10th grader said he has been baking brownies and cookies since he was 8 years old.
“This was my first year doing a cake,” Baughman said. And there was no practice involved. He only made it twice — once for the Clearfield County Fair and once for the Farm Show.
The requirements to enter the contest involved one thing: The cake had to be chocolate.
Baughman chose a recipe he found online and started baking.
He baked himself a championship cake that took about four to five hours to complete. His was one of 16 cakes vying for top honors at the county fair and one of 77 at the Farm Show.
“I was given the actual blue ribbon at the Farm Show, but they put another one with the cake and it is on display at one of the exhibit halls,” Baughman said.
He also took home a $500 check for earning first prize.
Baughman said he has not considered a future as a chef or baker.
“This is just a hobby for me,” Baughman said. “Actually, I am looking into a career in law enforcement.”