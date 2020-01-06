Joshua Baughman, a 10th grader at Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, took top honors in the chocolate cake contest held at the Pa. Farm Show over the weekend. His winning recipe appears below:
Reese’s Chocolate Cake
with Peanut Butter FrostingCake
• 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
• 3/4 cup cocoa
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 cup vegetable oil
• 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 large eggs
• 1 cup hot water
Frosting
• 2 cups salted butter at room temperature
• 1 1/4 cups peanut butter
• 9 cups powdered sugar
• 6 to 7 tablespoons water or milk
• 6 Reeses cups, chopped
Topping & Ganache
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
• 8 Reese’s cups, cut in half
• crumbled Reese’s
Cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare three 8-inch cake pans. (Grease bottom and place parchment circle in pan, grease parchment.)
Add flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to a large mixing bowl, whisk to combine and set aside.
Add milk, oil, vanilla and eggs to a medium bowl, mix to combine. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and beat until well combined. Slowly add the hot water to the batter and mix on low speed until well combined. Divide the batter evenly between the pans and bake for 22 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs. Remove cakes from the oven and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes, then remove from pans and cool completely.
Frosting
Combine butter and peanut butter in a large mixing bowl until well combined. Add about 1/2 of the powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Add 3tbsp. of water or milk and mix until smooth. Add remaining powdered sugar, mixing until smooth. Add remaining water or milk to achieve desired frosting consistency.
Ganache
Place chocolate chips into a heat proof bowl. Heat heavy cream in the microwave until just boiling. Pour cream over the chocolate chips and allow to stand a few minutes, then whisk until smooth.
Assembly
Place first cake layer on a cake board. Top with about one cup of frosting and smooth into an even layer. Add about 1/2 of the chopped Reese’s to the top of the frosting and press them into the frosting. Spread a small amount of frosting on top so that the next layer will stick.
Repeat the above steps for the second layer.
Place the final layer on top. Smooth out the frosting on the sides to create a thin crumb coat. Add about one cup of the frosting to the top of the cake and smooth into an even layer. Frost the sides of the cake and decorate as desired.
Apply ganache to the edges of the cake, allowing it to drizzle down the sides. Fill in the top of the cake and smooth ganache into an even layer and allow it to firm about 10 minutes.
Decorate with remaining frosting, Reese’s halves and crumbled Reese’s.
Refrigerate the cake until ready to serve; serve at room temperature.