Just more than a month ago, restaurants in Pennsylvania were mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf as part of a statewide effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus to close their doors because they were not essential businesses.
Owners could shutter their doors — or offer carry-out only as an alternative.
Locally, some restaurants decided it was more cost effective to close until the order was lifted. Others, like Express Cafe in downtown Clearfield, decided to offer carry-out meals to their customers.
Express Cafe Owner Cindy Short, who started her restaurant at its current location on East Market Street 12 years ago, decided to offer carry-out.
“We decided to offer carry-out because people are still working downtown,” Short said. “And we are trying to keep things going. We are here to help them. People need to eat.”
Short said most of her employees are hired through the local CareerLink office for job training purposes, and when the shutdown was announced, those employees were no longer allowed to work there.
“I have two people working right now, plus me, and that is all we need,” Short said. The cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday because Sunday and Monday traffic wasn’t worth staying open. Fridays and Saturdays are her busiest days.
“It’s a day-to-day thing, and it’s a struggle,” Short said, admitting that the pandemic shut down has indeed caused a financial hardship.
“There are people who live downtown who don’t have transportation, and we’re trying to help people in town who don’t have a vehicle but still want that cup of coffee or a sandwich,” Short said. She added that her employees are wearing masks and gloves, and they are only serving customers who are wearing masks.
Laura Bogus, owner of the newly-opened Broken Arrow Cafe in Mahaffey, made the decision to offer carry-out to their customers only five days after opening their doors. Their first day was March 11 and by March 16, they had to stop serving customers in the dining room.
“Things are going ok, we’re hanging in there,” Bogus said. She added that her Friday and Saturday carry-outs were very popular.
“If only we could carry that through the week,” Bogus added. “But it’s all over, not just here.”
Bogus has the restaurant’s daily specials and menu updated on the restaurant’s Facebook page, and she said they are abiding by the governor’s mandates.
“If customers are not wearing a mask, we will take their food to their car,” Bogus said.
JoAnn Kovel, owner of Josie’s Family Restaurant on Main Street in Coalport, decided to offer carry-out services to not only keep her employees working, but also be there for the community.
“I chose to stay open not just for me, but I have employees that depend on their job. And the community needs us. A lot of our customers depend on Josie’s.”
Kovel also decided to add another item to her carry-out menu: delivery.
“Some of my customers are so afraid to even do curbside pick up, so I decided to offer free delivery for senior citizens. A lot of other customers prefer delivery,” Kovel said.
Despite her carry-out and delivery services, Kovel said closing her restaurant to dine-in has affected her financially.
“We lost 99 percent of breakfast orders and we were forced to change hours to being open from noon to 8 p.m. “But we have adapted, and found some new avenues to pursue to keep us going.”
Kovel said last week, a man handed one of her waitresses a check and said it was for Josie’s Restaurant.
“In this trying time, he made a donation to help. I cried — I couldn’t believe someone would do that. Being in a larger city, I can’t imagine people doing that.”
Kovel said Josie’s will continue to remain open until the governor’s order is lifted.
“Josie’s is our life, not just our business. We need to make sure it is safe before we do the sit-down dining. We miss our customers and friends. It’s kinda lonely in here.”
Dave Panasiti, the 29-year owner of Gio’s in Woodland, said that, while he did experience an initial financial downturn, he has not experienced the severity like many others.
“We always did carry-out so it was always part of our business anyway. I’ve been fortunate that it was a transition that is already in place,” Panasiti said.
He said the state’s shutdown resulting in a lack of travelers has affected his restaurant the most.
“When it first happened, it dropped significantly, but since then it is gradually picking up. It is sustaining itself,” Panasiti said. “The third week in April is when things always pick up because the weather is nicer and people are outside and traveling. We’re offering a lot of family specials which has also helped.”
Panasiti said truck drivers — who can park on Gio’s property — are inclined to stop there because they don’t have to stand at a drive through window for fast food.
“This way, they are getting good meals and they are extremely appreciative. They have thanked my people for wiping stuff down and taking care of the restrooms and wiping down the pumps.”
Panasiti said he is thankful for his employees during this difficult time.
“I can’t say enough about my crew. They have been great,” he said. “I am also appreciative of the people and the area for believing in us and trusting us.”
Progress Staff Writer Dianne Byers contributed to this story.