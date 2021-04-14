Bilger's Rocks event seeking vendors
GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association is searching for crafters and vendors for its flea market, craft show and yard sale scheduled Saturday, May 8. The park is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd, Grampian.
The flea market, craft show and yard sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Space is $10. To reserve space call 814-236-3597. Proceeds will be used for the park’s upkeep.
Earth Day at Bilger’s Rocks
GRAMPIAN — Earth Day will be celebrated April 24 at Bilger’s Rocks. Volunteers are needed from noon to 4 p.m. to help clean up the park located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Refreshments will be served.
Library to offer weather readiness program
CURWENSVILLE - Curwensville Public Library will present a weather readiness program, Wednesday, May 19 from 6-7 p.m. at the library. The library is located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
The program, “Do You Know How to be Prepared for Severe Weather,” will be prepared by Judie Wohnsiedler of SERVPRO.
Those attending the program must register in advance by calling the library at 814-236-0355. Seating is limited due to Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines. Face masks must be worn by those attending.