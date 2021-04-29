Curwensville Days Committee to meet Monday
CURWENSVILLE –The 2021 Curwensville Days committee will meet Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center, 11 Stadium Dr., Curwensville. Anyone interested in helping with the festival is invited to attend. For more information call Martha Tozer at 814-236-1980.
Springfest set for Saturday
DUBOIS –Downtown DuBois will sponsor its inaugural Springfest Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown DuBois.
There will be food, vendors, activities and opportunities to visit downtown businesses. Tri-County Church will provide music. Children will receive sidewalk chalk to decorate the street.
There will also be a cookie contest. To enter bring six cookies in a bag to Farmer’s Insurance, 21 W. Long Ave., DuBois. The bag should be labeled with the person’s name and telephone number. The entry fee is $5. The prize is a $25 gift certificate.