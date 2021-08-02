Bilger’s Rocks monthly sale set for Aug. 14
GRAMPIAN - Bilger’s Rocks Association will host its monthly outdoor flea market, craft show and yard sale, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger's Rocks Rd., Grampian.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be showcasing their wares. There will be many flea market items to look at and purchase. Some of the items available include woodwork and carved wood items, farm house items, handmade soaps, jewelry, county-fair-style lemonade, hair products, crocheted items, books, yard sale items and much more.
The association’s Education and Visitors Center will be open. Members will be selling Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats.
Conklin’s Concession will be open featuring a menu that will delight all. Vendors are welcome and can reserve spaces by calling 814-236-3597.