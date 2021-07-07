Festival to benefit Irvin Park playground
CURWENSVILLE — The third annual Blueberry Festival and Curwensville Community Farmers Market will be held Saturday, July 17, at the Blue Kow in Curwensville, 987 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville. The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will feature local craft artisans, produce vendors, live music and family activities. For more information, or to request a vendor spot, please email justbloomllc@gmail.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit the inclusive playground project at Irvin Park.