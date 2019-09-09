HYDE — Three local men are facing charges by Lawrence Township Police stemming from an alleged assault that occurred Saturday at the Hyde Uni Mart, 1703 Washington Ave.
Police received a report about the incident and upon investigation, it was learned that three Clearfield men allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old male in an unprovoked fight due to a previous civil matter.
During the altercation, the victim sustained injuries and was allegedly choked by the men, who fled prior to police arrival.
According to the police report, officers have charged George Irvin, 37, Jason Peters, 44, and Jeffrey Peters, 46, all of Clearfield, with assault-related charges at District Judge J. Michael Morris’ office. The affidavits were not yet available as of press time on Monday.