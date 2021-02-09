Clearfield County’s Department of Elections has provided information on seats in each municipality that will be open in the upcoming May 18 primary.
Candidates for the seats may begin circulating and filing nomination petitions on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The final day to circulate or file nomination petitions is Tuesday, March 9. Wednesday, March 10 is the first day to circulate and file nomination papers and Tuesday, March 16 is the final day.
Wednesday, March 24 is the last day for candidates who filed nomination petitions to withdraw them.
Clearfield County boroughs will be electing tax collectors for four-year terms, mayors for four-year terms, members of council for both four-year and two-year terms and auditors.
Brisbin Borough: tax collector; mayor; three council members, four-year terms; and one council member, two-year term.
Burnside Borough: tax collector; mayor; and three council members, four-year terms.
Chester Hill Borough: tax collector, mayor, four council members, four-year terms; and one council member, two-year terms.
Clearfield Borough: tax collector; mayor; First Ward, one council member, four-year term; Second Ward, one council member, four-year term; Third Ward, one council member, four-year term and one council member, two-year term; and Fourth Ward, one council member, four-year term.
Coalport Borough: tax collector; mayor; and three council members, four-year terms.
Curwensville Borough: tax collector, mayor and three council members, four-year terms.
Glen Hope Borough: tax collector; mayor; three members of council for four-year terms; and one auditor, six-year term.
Grampian Borough: mayor; tax collector; and one member of council, four-year term.
Houtzdale Borough: mayor; tax collector and four members of council, four-year terms.
Irvona Borough: mayor; tax collector; two members of council, four-year terms; and auditors, one six-year term; and one four-year term.
Mahaffey Borough Council: mayor; tax collector; four members of council, four-year terms; and auditors, six-year term, four-year term and two-year term.
Newburg Borough: mayor, tax collector and three members of council, four-year terms; one member of council, two-year term; and auditors, one six-year term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
New Washington Borough: mayor; tax collector; and three members of council, four-year terms.
Osceola Mills Borough: mayor; tax collector; three council members, four-year terms; and auditors, one six-year term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
Ramey Borough: mayor; tax collector; four members of council, four-year terms; and two members of council, two-year terms.
Troutville Borough: mayor; tax collector; two members of council, four-year terms; and one member of council, two-year term.
Wallaceton Borough: mayor; tax collector; three members of council, four-year terms; and auditors, one six-year term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
Westover Borough: mayor; tax collector; three members of council, four-year terms; and auditors, one six-year term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
Voters living in Clearfield County townships will elect tax collectors for four-year terms, supervisors for six year terms and auditors.
Beccaria Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, one six-year term and one two-year term.
Bell Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Bigler Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Bloom Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Boggs Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Bradford Township: tax collector; supervisor and auditor, six-year term.
Brady Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Burnside Township: tax collector; supervisors, one six-year and one two-year; and auditors, one six-year term and one four-year term.
Chest Township: tax collector, supervisor and two auditors, one six-year term and one two-year term.
Cooper Township: tax collector; supervisor; and two auditors, one six-year term and one two-year term.
Covington Township: tax collector, supervisor and auditor, six-year term.
Decatur Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditors, one six-year term and one two-year term.
Ferguson Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, one six-year term and one four-year term.
Girard Township: tax collector; supervisor and auditor, one six-year term.
Goshen Township: tax collector, supervisor and auditors, one six year term and one four-year term.
Graham Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Greenwood Township: tax collector; supervisor; ad auditor, six-year term.
Gulich Township: tax collector, supervisor and auditor, six-year term.
Huston Township: tax collector; supervisors, one six-year term and one two-year term; and auditors, one six-year term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
Jordan Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, one six-year term.
Karthaus Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Knox Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditors, one six-year term and one four-year term.
Lawrence Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditors, one six-year term and one two-year term.
Morris Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditors, one six-year term and one four-year term.
Penn Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, one six-year term.
Pike Township: tax collector; supervisor, and auditors, one six-term term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
Pine Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditors, one six-year term, one four-year term and one two-year term.
Sandy Township: tax collector; supervisors, two six-year terms; and auditors, one six-year term and one four-year term.
Union Township: tax collector; supervisor; and auditor, six-year term.
Woodward Township: tax collector; supervisors, one six-year term and one two-year term; and auditor, six-year term.
DuBois City Council voters will elect a city treasurer for a four-year term; three council members, two for four-year terms and one for a two-year term; a city controller for a two-year term; and a mayor for a two-year term.
Also to be elected in each municipality are constables for six-year terms and judges of elections and inspectors of elections, both for four-year terms.