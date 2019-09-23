Diners will get to feast on a meal made from locally sourced food and wine at the Clearfield County Conservation District’s annual Bounty Dinner next month.
According to District Manager Wille Null, the dinner will be held on Oct. 11 at the Expo I building at the Clearfield County Driving Park.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
To make the dinner more accessible to people, combined with the dinner being held in a larger venue than previous years, the conservation district cut the price to $20 per person — or $110 for a table of six.
Previously, it was $28 per person.
Null said they hope to sell 200 tickets this year.
The dinner features foods from local farmers and businesses. This year’s theme is “Backyard Barbecue” and the dinner will be prepared by Shannon’s Catering of DuBois using products donated by the following suppliers:
- brisket from the Kerr Cattle Company
- beef sliders from Goss Run Farm
- barbecued pulled pork from Hidden Star Country Kitchen
- potatoes from Bell’s Potato Farm
- cole slaw from Snyder’s Farm Market
- two different desserts made from blueberries from Krasinski’s Blueberries LLC and apples from Tammy’s Garden
There will also be wine from the Bee Kind Winery, pickles from Weedbull’s Pickles, fresh baked buns from Dawn Kunsman’s Delicious Distractions, ice cream from Galliker’s and honey butter from S. Morris Apiaries.
There will also be a Chinese auction, raffles, door prizes and a DJ will provide light music. Prizes include lottery tickets from WOKW, baskets from Curwensville Feed Store, a lighting set from Grampian Hardware, gift cards for Goodman’s Foodliner, vouchers from Eagles Ridge and Kentarra golf courses and pro shops, a wreath from Clearfield Floral Designs, and gift baskets of wine from Bee Kind Winery.
“It’s is going to be a lot of fu,” Null said. “There will be some great food and prizes.”
The conservation district staff will also have a short presentation on the conservation district and the reasons behind holding the dinner.
For tickets, call the conservation district at 765-2629 or order them online at www.clfdccd.com/bounty-dinner.html
The dinner is sponsored by Pennsylvania Grain Processing and CNB Bank.