HARRISBURG — Additional COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the commonwealth, including Clearfield County and surrounding areas.
Centre County reported an increase of 94 new cases, Blair reported 10, Cambria reported four, Elk and Jefferson each reported three new cases, and Clearfield reported one.
Centre County reported its 12th virus-related death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 837 cases and 19 deaths
- Cambria — 705 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,291 cases and 12 deaths
- Clearfield — 350 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 81 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 126 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 1,376 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 167,928. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 128 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through Oct.7.
There are 8,299 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported.