The number of local community cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decline.
Clearfield County recorded 21 new cases on Monday, preceded by 256 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
The following communities in the Progressland subscriber region have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
The health department reports community cases by ZIP-code level data. For example, Clearfield’s ZIP code is 16830, but DOH includes portions of nearby Lawrence Township and other municipalities using the same 16830 ZIP code.
Philipsburg added the most cases this past week, an increase of 68 cases since last Monday when it reported 86. Clearfield followed with 49 new cases, and DuBois was third highest with 42. The numbers for Clearfield and DuBois were both lower than last week.
Clearfield’s number of “probable” cases jumped to 102 — an increase of 53.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted in the data below, if applicable.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;15 (+1);1-4 (0)
BECCARIA;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
BRISBIN;12 (0);0
BURNSIDE;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
CLEARFIELD;395 (+49);102 (+53)
COALPORT;81 (+5);11 (0)
CURWENSVILLE;147 (+16);41 (+6)
DUBOIS;669(+42);265 (+41)
FALLENTIMBER;45 (+6);8 (0)
FLINTON;37 (+3);9 (+2)
FRENCHVILLE;28 (+3);1-4 (1-4)
GLEN HOPE;8 (0);0 (0)
GLEN RICHEY;1-4 (0);1-4 (1-4)
GRAMPIAN;61 (+7);19 (0)
GRASSFLAT;23 (+4);0
HAWK RUN;20 (+4);1-4 (0)
HOUTZDALE;126 (+14);8 (-1)
IRVONA;44 (+3);1-4 (0)
KARTHAUS;127 (+7);1-4 (0)
LAJOSE;13 (0);1-4 (0)
LECONTES MILLS;1-4 (0);0
LUTHERSBURG;18 (+2);14 (0)
MADERA;35 (+5);1-4 (0)
MAHAFFEY;47 (+3);18 (+4)
MORRISDALE;153 (+13);9 (+2)
MOSHANNON;26 (+2);1-4 (0)
MUNSON;14 (0);1-4 (0)
NEW MILLPORT;12 (0);0
OLANTA;23 (+1);6 (0)
OSCEOLA MILLS;79 (+10);12 (0)
PENFIELD;18 (0);16 (+6)
PHILIPSBURG;517(+68);27 (+3)
POTTERSDALE;1-4 (0);0
RAMEY;17 (+3);1-4 (1-4)
ROCKTON;28 (+2);12 (0)
SMITHMILL;14 (+2);0
SNOW SHOE;65 (+1);1-4 (0)
TROUTVILLE;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
WALLACETON;11 (+1);1-4 (0)
WEST DECATUR;70 (+7);5 (0)
WESTOVER;29 (0);5 (0)
WINBURNE;12 (+1);1-4 (0)
WOODLAND;58 (+3);18 (+1)