The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the Progressland readership area.
Clearfield County recorded 50 new cases on Monday, preceded by 193 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
The following communities in the region have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
The health department reports community cases by ZIP-code level data. For example, Clearfield’s ZIP code is 16830, but DOH includes portions of Lawrence Township, Hyde, and other municipalities using the same 16830 ZIP code.
Additionally, some areas include more than one ZIP code, such as Fallentimber, which includes all of Reade Township including communities of Blandburg, Glasgow, Mountaindale and Van Ormer in Cambria County in the Glendale School District.
Philipsburg added the most cases in a week, an increase of 81 cases since last Monday. DuBois followed with 76 new cases, and Clearfield was third highest with 71.
Other communities also saw large jumps in cases — presumably due to prison populations in the same area. Houtzdale (SCI-Houtzdale) added 24 new cases, West Decatur (Moshannon Valley CI) added 34 cases, and Karthaus (Quehanna Boot Camp) added 41 cases. DOH does not provide specific case information to determine if cases originated in a household, long term care facility, or prison.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted in the data below, if applicable.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;13 (+3);1-4 (0)
BECCARIA;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
BRISBIN;10 (+5);0
BURNSIDE;1-4 (1-4);1-4 (1-4)
CLEARFIELD;341 (+71);55 (+14)
COALPORT;68 (+18);7 (+3)
CURWENSVILLE;126 (+18);31 (+9)
DUBOIS;556 (+76);211 (+54)
FALLENTIMBER;35 (+12);8 (+1)
FLINTON;29 (+10);5 (+1)
FRENCHVILLE;18 (+3);0
GLEN HOPE;1-4 (+1-4);0 (0)
GLEN RICHEY;1-4 (0);0
GRAMPIAN;48 (+5);17 (+3)
GRASSFLAT;17 (+5);0
HAWK RUN;14 (+1);1-4 (0)
HOUTZDALE;102 (+24);8 (+1)
IRVONA;33 (+10);1-4 (+4)
KARTHAUS;108 (+41);1-4 (0)
LAJOSE;13 (+1);1-4 (0)
LECONTES MILLS;1-4;0
LUTHERSBURG;13 (+6);13 (+3)
MADERA;21 (+6);1-4 (0)
MAHAFFEY;39 (+4);12 (+3)
MORRISDALE;121 (+34);6 (0)
MOSHANNON;24 (+10);1-4 (0)
MUNSON;13 (+2);1-4 (0)
NEW MILLPORT;10 (+3);0
OLANTA;17 (+2);6 (0)
OSCEOLA MILLS;57 (+11);12 (+2)
PENFIELD;17 (+1);10 (+3)
PHILIPSBURG;363(+81);25 (+4)
POTTERSDALE;1-4 (0);0
RAMEY;10 (+2);0 (0)
ROCKTON;22 (+5);12 (+2)
SMITHMILL;9 (+5);0
SNOW SHOE;61 (+17);1-4 (+4)
TROUTVILLE;1-4 (0);1-4 (+4)
WALLACETON;7 (+1);1-4 (0)
WEST DECATUR;56 (+34);5 (+1)
WESTOVER;23 (+6);7 (+2)
WINBURNE;7 (+3);1-4 (0)
WOODLAND;38 (+4);13 (1)