The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the Progressland readership area, especially the community of Karthaus.
Since March, Karthaus has reported a total of 50 cases — and 36 of those were reported in the last week.
Clearfield County recorded 54 new cases on Monday, preceded by 163 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
The following communities in the region have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted, if applicable.
Philipsburg added the most cases in a week, an increase of 80 cases since last Monday. DuBois followed with 76 new cases, and Clearfield was third highest with 42.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;8 (+4);1-4 (0)
BECCARIA;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
BRISBIN;5 (+1);0
CLEARFIELD;198 (+42);35 (+10)
COALPORT;38 (+11);1-4
CURWENSVILLE;82 (+17);21 (+5)
DUBOIS;314 (+76);112 (+39)
FALLENTIMBER;20 (+3);6 (+2)
FLINTON;13 (+2);1-4 (0)
FRENCHVILLE;10 (+3);0
GLEN RICHEY;1-4 (0);0
GRAMPIAN;30 (+9);12 (+3)
GRASSFLAT;8 (+3);0
HAWK RUN;6 (+2);1-4 (0)
HOUTZDALE;65 (+10);8 (+1)
IRVONA;20 (+4);0
KARTHAUS;50 (+36);1-4 (0)
LAJOSE;12 (0);1-4 (0)
LECONTES MILLS;1-4;0
LUTHERSBURG;7 (+2);9 (+3)
MADERA;7 (0);1-4 (0)
MAHAFFEY;33 (+5);8 (+2)
MORRISDALE;68 (+20);5 (-1)
MOSHANNON;9 (+5);1-4 (0)
MUNSON;11 (+2);1-4
NEW MILLPORT;6 (+2);0
OLANTA;12 (+2);6 (0)
OSCEOLA MILLS;38 (+13);9 (0)
PENFIELD;10 (+4);1-4
PHILIPSBURG;222 (+80);20 (+4)
POTTERSDALE;1-4 (0);0
ROCKTON;15 (+3);8 (+4)
SMITHMILL;1-4 (0);0
SNOW SHOE;31 (+10);0
TROUTVILLE;1-4;0
WALLACETON;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
WEST DECATUR;22 (+9);1-4
WESTOVER;14 (+3);1-4 (0)
WINBURNE;1-4;1-4
WOODLAND;34 (+8);12 (0)