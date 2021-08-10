PHILIPSBURG — A rise in fraud, particularly romance scams, is taking its toll on the community, but there are steps people can take to avoid falling victim, according to Laura Koshko, branch manager at M&T Bank Philipsburg.
Fraud, deception designed to end in financial or personal gain, often preys on loneliness. There are many different types of fraud. Koshko observes a minimum of one instance of fraud per week.
People can use a variety of tools, such as social media, phone calls, letters and more, to reach potential victims.
“They work at this like you and I work at our jobs,” Koshko stated. “This is what they do. This is how they make their living, and it’s not the right way. I wish that they would put some of that intelligence into something good, rather than something bad.”
Unemployment scams have been making the rounds.
“We were seeing people who weren’t laid off getting unemployment checks in their accounts,” Koshko stated. “They would be contacted and be asked to send that money back through a channel that was going to somebody who was doing the scam.”
Receiving a letter in the mail, people may be promised easy money to advertise a brand under a car wrap scam. In the past, Philipsburg area residents have been supposedly contacted by brands including Lays, Monster Energy and Aquafina.
People should always search for red flags on mailed checks. When receiving checks, people should be leery of signatures of characters such as Oprah Winfrey or Benjamin Franklin.
FBI, IRS and social security scams are also popular. Koshko urges people to think twice before giving out personal information over the phone.
Some people may not even be aware they have fallen victim to a scam. Koshko recalled a woman who didn’t open bank statements for a year. Unknown to the woman, a criminal had used her social security information to set up an electronic account and moved her social security check. Similar instances have happened to other people.
“One tip is to open your statements and look at them,” Koshko said. “If you’re not a person who does web banking and you’re not looking at your account on a regular basis that way, when you get your statement, you need to open it and look at it.”
Many banks and credit cards also offer alerts for an additional layer of protection. Those with online banking at M&T can go into bank alerts and receive alerts for transactions, such as a withdrawal, over a certain amount. Discover and other providers offer similar services.
Fraud can be more complex than a simple phone call or piece of mail. It can involve hacked social media accounts from neighbors and more. Koshko encourages people to never give out personal information and contact their bank with any questions.
“This stuff is sad,” said Koshko, “and people need to be educated… If you have any questions, call your banker, because we’re here and we’re educated on this kind of stuff. We won’t steer you wrong. Utilize us and don’t feel stupid. (Just) call and ask us.”