A local band ‘Hell Bent’ brought an afternoon of old school hard rock and heavy metal to the Clearfield Skatepark to help raise $1,500 towards future repairs and ramp projects. Throughout the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 17, attendees practiced social distancing as they enjoyed live music, action sports, food, and opportunities to support a facility that attracts the local youth, families, and thrill-seekers.
The event was the vision of local skateboarders Dale Confer and Richie Shaffer, a guitar player in Hell Bent. Throughout the afternoon Richie joined his bandmates Chris Shaffer, Chuck Bungo, Clayton Condon, and Matt Hertlein as they performed their three hours of fan favorites on top of a flatbed that was donated by Justin Swisher of PA State Sod and delivered to the skatepark early Saturday morning by Joe Johns. “Shady” Shaffer donated his time to run the soundboard and bring the music to the people. The free concert was the second event in a series of fundraising efforts that are being coordinated by the Clearfield Skatepark Committee as they work to upgrade the local park.
While the event allowed attendees to hear live music and watch local skateboarders, bicyclists, and scooter riders use the facility, it also highlighted the diverse community that utilizes and supports the park. Multiple generations of people came together to enjoy an afternoon of fun and self-expression. Dalton Kendrick, president of the Clearfield Skatepark committee, expressed that the park has consistently served as a meeting place for creative people and that this event was a great way to highlight all of the talented people from our area that utilize the park.
During the event, local clothing company Box 125 sold custom event t-shirts with all of the profits going directly to the skatepark fund. The clothing company is the creative vision of skateboarders and brothers, Justin and Tyler Rothrock of Morrisdale, who started the company with the goal of giving back to their community. The shirt graphic was designed by local skateboarder, artist, and committee vice-president Josh Jozefick. Anyone interested in supporting the skatepark and commemorating the event can purchase a shirt online at https://www.boxonetwofive.com/products/save-the-green-skatepark-fundraiser-l-s-tee-black.
Steve and Bridget Spingola attracted their loyal patrons and fed event attendees from their Stromboli Land concession stand and showed their support for the skatepark with a generous donation. Their son, Justin, is a local BMX rider who serves as a member of the skatepark committee. Across the park, skatepark committee treasurer Carly Starkey and her husband, John, set up a grab-and-go concession stand that provided food and free drinks for attendees as they collected donations.
The skatepark committee will be busy this winter as they plan various repairs, ramp projects, and events for the spring and summer of 2021. Anyone interested in donating to the Clearfield Skatepark can mail donations to Clearfield Skatepark Fund, 6 S. Front St., Clearfield PA 16830. Checks should be made payable to Clearfield Borough with a memo “Skatepark”. Donations that are designated for the skatepark are eligible to be claimed as a charitable donation on income taxes.
Stay posted for information about future events and the committee efforts by visiting www.facebook.com/ClearfieldSkatepark.