PHILIPSBURG — After more than year-long hiatus during the pandemic, live shows are set to return to the Rowland Theatre.
The last live show to grace the theatre was in December 2019, according to board member Rebecca Inlow. The upcoming show is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
“We are very excited to be offering live entertainment again,” Inlow noted. “Our last live show was our Christmas show in December 2019. We think the community is ready.”
The last live show featured two bands — the Rowland Capers and YachtSea.
The upcoming show is One Man, One Piano, One Night. The performing artist, Lee Alverson, has previously played in places ranging from Puerto Rico to San Diego. The event is a tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, Inlow noted.
According to Inlow, United Tribute Artists International endorsed Alverson as the world’s number one Billy Joel/Elton John tribute artist.
Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. People can call 814-342-0477 for tickets.
The theatre will have new features for those sitting in the balcony.
“Our balcony will be open with our newly installed seats,” Inlow noted. “We think it will be a wonderful evening of music.”