HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale Lions Club annual Showboat Show rehearsals will begin on Monday, Feb. 3 in the basement of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 222 Brisbin St., Houtzdale.
If you like to sing and love to laugh, the Lions need you for their chorus.
The show is scheduled for early May, while the exact date is not yet set. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Mondays from February thru April and show week. Come and break up the winter dulldrums by singing.
For more information, call Lion Ron Archer at 378-5713 or Lion Bill Ellis at 553-4017.