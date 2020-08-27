Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus could possibly close and as many as 47 university-wide staff members could lose their jobs after the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s governing board mulls the proposed merger of six of its 14 universities.
In mid-July, PASSHE’s governing board authorized Chancellor Dan Greenstein to begin exploring a financial review through the Pennsylvanian State System’s Financial Sustainability and System Redesign to integrate the universities into three pairs as part of a strategy that will lead toward a goal of financial stability for all the universities and the system as a whole.
The initial focus consists of combining Lock Haven University with Mansfield University, Slippery Rock University with Edinboro University, and California University with Clarion University.
Initial plans are for each pair of universities to have one leadership team, one faculty and staff, a single array of academic programs, and a unified enrollment management strategy but not closing down either campus.
If approved, any integration plan would be implemented the fall of 2022. According to PASSHE officials, many of the system’s universities are facing enrollment and financial challenges. The system’s overall enrollment has declined by 20 pecent over the past decade.
Lock Haven University Spokeswoman Elizabeth Arnold confirmed that a possible closure of the Clearfield Campus is being considered as part of the proposed merger of Lock Haven University with Mansfield University.
“Along with other system campuses, Lock Haven University is engaged in a comprehensive financial review of its operations through The Pennsylvanian State System’s Financial Sustainability and System Redesign process,” Arnold said in a statement to The Progress. “In addition, the university is engaged in discussion surrounding potential integration with Mansfield University.”
Arnold said a full financial analysis is the first phase of the integration process that was approved by the board of Governors in mid-July.
“As a result, the financial sustainability of all campus operations, including the Clearfield branch campus, is currently being examined. The University and state system are having discussions about how to best achieve long term financial sustainability.
“These discussions have only recently been undertaken and must examine all aspects of how the University operates, its expenses and revenues, as we identify what changes are possible in order to achieve financial sustainability objectives set out by the State System.”
Arnold said it will be a lengthy process before final decisions are made.
“The university is far from any final decisions or actions as part of these processes. LHU’s Council of Trustees have final authority to make decisions around the operation of LHU’s Clearfield campus.”
Peter A. Campbell, Lock Haven University’s Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties Chapter President, issued a letter to LHU employees regarding the proposed merger.
“Overall, it would mean that approximately 16 percent of faculty and almost a quarter of staff across the system would lose their jobs in two years,” Campbell said in his letter that was obtained by The Progress. “LHU would lose 47 faculty members, or 25-30 percent of our professoriate. Cuts this drastic would gut the possibility of providing a quality education to students we serve in the surrounding communities.
“The 47-faculty slated to be laid off from Lock Haven University are active members of the local community who contribute to our tax base and our local economy.”