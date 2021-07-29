CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved recommendations from the borough’s Abandoned Properties Committee to begin the legal process to condemn and demolish two borough structures.
Council and committee member Keith Simcox and committee Chairman Hildred Rowles told council recenly that the conditions of a home at 627 Center St. and a duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Ave. are in extremely poor conditions.
They said the committee requested remediation plans from the owners of both locations and none have been received.
Rowles said both structures have had citations filed on them and the committee has presented cases at the district magisterial court where rulings were issued to provide a plan to rehabilitate both structures within 30 days and fines were assessed.
Simcox told council although the committee has worked with the owners of both properties to have the state of each structure improved, they have had no success.
“They have not made corrections. We believe it is best to tear them down,” he said.
The measure is the last resort. “We do not want to tear houses down. We would rather see the landlord remediate the structures, but that is not happening,” Rowles said.
The committee has been working for more than a year to remediate both structures, he said. Both properties were originally owned by the same man, Matt Rowles, but he recently transferred the deed for the Center Street property to Donald Young.
“I think he believed the fines wouldn’t follow the transfer,” Rowles said. “The fines have continued. At this point both properties need to be condemned and the demolition be allowed to happen.”
He endorsed council having its solicitor begin legal proceedings for both properties. “It may be several months before the demolition can occur but the committee believes the borough solicitor should send a notification to the property owners outlining the options.”
Rowles said the recourses include selling the properties to the borough, giving the properties to the borough or demolition of each structure.
Mayor Jimmy Hoover inquired how the borough would recoup costs for both the legal proceedings and the demolition. Rowles said liens would be filed at the Clearfield County Courthouse for both properties. He noted in the past, the legal claims could have been forgotten but now state law has changed and properties’ owners are not permitted to sell any other property they own until any liens on properties they own are satisfied.
Rowles said the owners do have the right to appeal the matter.
Council unanimously approved submitting the matter to borough Solicitor C.J. Zwick.