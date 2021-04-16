LECONTES MILLS — Russell Moore of Lecontes Mills wants people to know about his daughter Shannen Patton’s generous nature and the way she cared about others.
“She was a good person. She would do anything for anyone,” he said.
Patton, 27, died unexpectedly in February from complications created by Type I diabetes. She provided the ultimate gift to two people who desperately needed them. A veteran in his 70s received her right kidney and a man in his 40s with young children received her left kidney.
Patton was an organ donor — a cause that was very important to her because she had first hand knowledge of the difference the donation of an organ can make in the life of someone who needs one.
Moore said a number of his family members have received organ transplants and a brother is currently waiting for a kidney transplant. He said polycystic kidney disease is hereditary in his family and his mother received several cornea transplants.
“Many members of my family have received organ transplants. They have been the recipients of gifts given by lots of generous people. Those gifts helped them have a quality of life they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” he explained.
“People who haven’t had to deal with these type of diseases don’t realize how you are working around treatment all the time. You can’t plan anything without considering your dialysis schedule. There are no vacations or family trips. It’s very difficult,” he added.
Moore said Patton earned her master’s degree in social work from Edinboro University in 2019. She was employed by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging. Patton was engaged and was hoping to marry this year. She had postponed her wedding in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Patton was five she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. “She had a lot of challenges in life. Because of her illness, she wasn’t able to some things that she wanted to do when she was younger,” he said.
He said if others were willing to donate their organs after they die, they could help many who struggle with life-altering disease and physical conditions. “People need to be aware that organ donation is life changing. They are experiencing a tragedy but they can make a difference in someone’s life through organ donation. There are many, many people on transplant waiting lists. All kinds of donations are needed.”
He said when the family received the news about Patton’s death, they knew immediately they would donate her organs to help others.
“We just felt this was something we had to do. It was a way that we could help someone through our tragic situation,” Moore said.
April is National Donate Life Month. In observance, the Center for Organ Recovery has launched a challenge for Pennsylvania residents, “Don’t Wait, Save 8.” The decision to register as an organ donor can save up to eight lives. Information provided by CORE notes despite 85 percent of people stating they support organ donation, less than half of the commonwealth’s residents are currently registered as an organ donor.
In 2020, 1,003 state residents provided the gift of life through organ donation, saving the lives of nearly 2,300 people. Of that number who received donations, 1,791 residents received donations through the generosity of deceased persons and their families.
Currently nearly 6,800 state residents are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant — with the majority of those needing a kidney transplant. Because too few people are registered as donors, 20 people will die each day across the U.S. because an organ doesn’t become available in time. In 2020, 649 Pennsylvanians died waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. In 2020, 3,288 Pennsylvanians were added to the National Transplant Waiting List.
Organ donation is a very rare event. On average about two percent of the people who die go on to become organ donors. This is because too few people are registered as donors, and because a person must pass away in a hospital, on a ventilator and of brain death in order to be an organ donor, according to information from CORE.